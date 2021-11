See where WNY student-athletes are heading as they celebrate National Signing Day!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday was National Signing Day across the United States and several athletes in the WNY area were celebrated as they signed their letters of intent to play college athletics. Below is a list of athletes who signed on Wednesday.

Amherst:

Mallory Grubb - Northwestern, cross country and track & field

*photo courtesy: Amherst Athletics

Canisius:

Will Dunn - John Carroll University, lacrosse

Tommy Lynch - SUNY Cortland, baseball

Victor Mazzara - University at Albany, baseball

Billy Paladino - John Carroll University, lacrosse

Drew Podlas - Canisius College, baseball

Walker Popko - Stony Brook University, lacrosse

Ryan Spiesz - Mercyhurst University, lacrosse

Matt Woyksnar - Iona College, swimming

*photo courtesy: Keith McShea

Frontier:

Haley Gerkin - Le Moyne College, volleyball

*photo courtesy: Frontier Athletics

Nardin:

Lauren Bauer - Boston College, crew

Lara Beecher - University of Vermont, hockey

Maran Kingsley - Cornell, soccer

Haley McMullen - University of Tennessee, crew

Julianna Verni - Purdue, softball

Natalie Weber - University of San Diego, crew

*photo courtesy: Nardin Athletics

Orchard Park:

Sean Becker - SUNY Brockport, baseball

Emily Brock - Medaille College, bowling

Madalyn Covelli - Cornell University, softball

Patrick Evans - SUNY Niagara, baseball

Miles Haak - SUNY Canton, soccer

Olivia Lucidi - Gardner-Webb University, lacrosse

Brady McGowan - Alfred University, lacrosse

Grace Schmelzinger - Colgate University, field hockey

Joshua Stegner - Loyola University Maryland, swimming

Madison Stevenson - Howard University, basketball

*photo courtesy: OP Athletics

Roy-Hart:

Kara Choate - Roberts Wesleyan, soccer

Amanda Hill - Canisius College, swim

Reanna Perkins - St. Bonaventure, softball

*photo courtesy: Roy-Hart Athletics

St. Joe's:

Joey Haynes - Canisius College, baseball

Tom Zwirecki - Canisius College, baseball

Eric Swiencicki - Le Moyne College, baseball

*photo courtesy: Paul Nasca

St. Mary's:

Shay Ciezki - Penn State University, basketball

Isabella Farina - University of Houston, softball

Gabriella Gambino - Clemson University, soccer

Jordan Hummel - Davidson College, volleyball

Lily Lauck - University at Buffalo, softball

Shae O’Rourke - University of South Carolina, soccer

Charlotte Pawli - University of Albany, soccer

Starpoint:

Marah Schotz - Goldey Beacom College, softball

*photo courtesy: Starpoint Softball

Williamsville East:

Nate Milk - Niagara University, baseball

Michael Stellrecht - Binghamton University, baseball

*photo courtesy: Will East Athletics

Williamsville North:

Andrew Ayers - St. Bonaventure, baseball

*photo courtesy: Will North Athletics