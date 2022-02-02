Watch
SportsHigh School

Actions

See where WNY athletes are headed as the area celebrates National Signing Day

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Kevin Jobity Jr.
Posted at 5:06 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 18:14:49-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With just 15 high school games under his belt, Maryvale's Kevin Jobity Jr. is headed to play Division-I football with a Power 5 program. Jobity Jr. signed with Syracuse on Wednesday during National Signing Day, becoming the school's first known DI Power 5 football signee.

"It's so exciting. I never expected this," Jobity said. "I always worked hard but I didn't think I would go this big and it means a lot to be accepted into this program and have this opportunity."

Jobity Jr. was a soccer player for the majority of his life, but gave football a shot at the start of his junior season. He will be playing defensive end with the Orange, the same position he played with the Flyers.

Below are other athletes around the WNY who made their college plans official.

Clarence:
Cole Pearlman - Edinboro football
Scott Raymond - Saint Francis football

*photo courtesy: Clarence Football

Fredonia:
Nick Whitfield Jr. - Saint Francis University

Maryvale:
Kevin Jobity Jr. - Syracuse football
Emma Peters - Hilbert volleyball
Sonya Strong - Buffalo State swimming

North Collins:
McKenna Rice - Hilbert volleyball
Michaela Rice - Hilbert volleyball

*photo courtesy: North Collins

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!