See where WNY athletes are headed as the area celebrates National Signing Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With just 15 high school games under his belt, Maryvale's Kevin Jobity Jr. is headed to play Division-I football with a Power 5 program. Jobity Jr. signed with Syracuse on Wednesday during National Signing Day, becoming the school's first known DI Power 5 football signee.

"It's so exciting. I never expected this," Jobity said. "I always worked hard but I didn't think I would go this big and it means a lot to be accepted into this program and have this opportunity."

Here at Maryvale where @JobityKevin is headed to Syracuse to play football. According to the school, he’s the school’s first known DI Power 5 football signee.



Oh, and his football career began as a JUNIOR. Talk about making an impression in a short period of time 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mtpf0dQABk — Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) February 2, 2022

Jobity Jr. was a soccer player for the majority of his life, but gave football a shot at the start of his junior season. He will be playing defensive end with the Orange, the same position he played with the Flyers.

Below are other athletes around the WNY who made their college plans official.

Clarence:

Cole Pearlman - Edinboro football

Scott Raymond - Saint Francis football

*photo courtesy: Clarence Football

Fredonia:

Nick Whitfield Jr. - Saint Francis University

Maryvale:

Kevin Jobity Jr. - Syracuse football

Emma Peters - Hilbert volleyball

Sonya Strong - Buffalo State swimming

North Collins:

McKenna Rice - Hilbert volleyball

Michaela Rice - Hilbert volleyball

*photo courtesy: North Collins