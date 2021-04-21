Section VI wrestling to resume in all counties on May 3 except Erie County

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Section VI announced on Wednesday that wrestling will resume on May 3, but will not take place in Erie County due to recommendations from the Erie County Department of Health.

Wrestling will resume at schools in the following counties



Chautauqua

Cattaraugus

Niagara

Orleans

“The expectations are clear from our school leaders. Our school districts cannot take on the liability associated with splitting off from the ECDOH’s recommendation’, said Section President, Brett Banker. “As we have done since the start of this public health crisis, we will continue to rely upon the expertise, knowledge, and recommendations from local and state authorities when making decisions impacting the safety of our student-athletes”.

President Banker said, “Section VI has proven that we are committed to providing opportunities for our athletes within the guidelines set forth to us by the local Health Departments. We will support the Erie County Schools to begin wrestling immediately, if the recommendation from Erie County changes. We look forward to engaging in that dialogue.”

