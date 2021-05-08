Watch
Section VI schools fight to stay alive in first week of playoffs

Adam Unger
South Park football gameplans during a playoff game against Grand Island at All-High Stadium. The Sparks won 20-19.
Posted at 10:26 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 22:26:53-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's do or die across Western New York; football playoffs are here! Local teams are jockeying for their respective Section VI titles. This season, though, that's the end of the road. Semifinal scores are below:

AA:
Lancaster wins, Bennett forfeits
Orchard Park: 17, Clarence: 0

A:
South Park: 20, Grand Island: 19
Jamestown: 57, Williamsville South: 14

B:
Iroquois: 46, Olean: 15
Maritime-Health Sciences wins, West Seneca East forfeits

C:
Eden/NC: 54, Medina: 6
Southwestern @ CSP (5/8)

D:
Frank/Ell: 34, Randolph: 8
Salamanca @ Portville (5/9)

