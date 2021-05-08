Section VI schools fight to stay alive in first week of playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's do or die across Western New York; football playoffs are here! Local teams are jockeying for their respective Section VI titles. This season, though, that's the end of the road. Semifinal scores are below:

AA:

Lancaster wins, Bennett forfeits

Orchard Park: 17, Clarence: 0

A:

South Park: 20, Grand Island: 19

Jamestown: 57, Williamsville South: 14

B:

Iroquois: 46, Olean: 15

Maritime-Health Sciences wins, West Seneca East forfeits

C:

Eden/NC: 54, Medina: 6

Southwestern @ CSP (5/8)

D:

Frank/Ell: 34, Randolph: 8

Salamanca @ Portville (5/9)

