Section VI Football quarterfinals highlights and scores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The brackets are set and the road to Highmark Stadium has been paved. The Class D playoffs did not have quarterfinal games, but all other classes saw schools come one step closer to a Section VI title. This week's scores are listed below:
Class AA:
Clarence: 35, Niagara Falls: 0
Orchard Park: 38, Williamsville North: 7
Lancaster: 42, Hutch Tech: 8
Class A:
Frontier: 50, Sweet Home: 20
Hamburg: 13, Grand Island: 7
Jamestown: 54, Lockport: 8
Williamsville South: 34, Kenmore West: 16
Class B:
Iroquois: 49, Cheektowaga: 0
West Seneca East: 38, Maryvale: 6
Albion: 8, Olean: 7
WNY Maritime: 36, Pioneer: 0
Class C:
Medina: 30, Eden/NC: 14
Lackawanna: 14, Salamanca: 0
Southwestern: 26, Depew: 21
Fredonia: 45, Akron: 6