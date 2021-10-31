Section VI Football quarterfinals highlights and scores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The brackets are set and the road to Highmark Stadium has been paved. The Class D playoffs did not have quarterfinal games, but all other classes saw schools come one step closer to a Section VI title. This week's scores are listed below:

Class AA:

Clarence: 35, Niagara Falls: 0

Orchard Park: 38, Williamsville North: 7

Lancaster: 42, Hutch Tech: 8

Class A:

Frontier: 50, Sweet Home: 20

Hamburg: 13, Grand Island: 7

Jamestown: 54, Lockport: 8

Williamsville South: 34, Kenmore West: 16

Class B:

Iroquois: 49, Cheektowaga: 0

West Seneca East: 38, Maryvale: 6

Albion: 8, Olean: 7

WNY Maritime: 36, Pioneer: 0

Class C:

Medina: 30, Eden/NC: 14

Lackawanna: 14, Salamanca: 0

Southwestern: 26, Depew: 21

Fredonia: 45, Akron: 6

