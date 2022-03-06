Watch
Section VI athletes have strong showing at NYSPHSAA Indoor Track Championships

Posted at 5:46 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 17:46:59-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several athletes were in Ithaca this weekend, representing Section VI at the NYSPHSAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. Below is a list of athletes who had a top-five finish in their respective races or events:

Devin Austin, senior at Falconer, 1st in high jump

Kegan Mancabelli, senior at Orchard Park, 1st in pole vault

Angelina Napoleon, junior at Allegany-Limestone, 1st in 1000 meter run
Angelina Napoleon, junior at Allegany-Limestone, 2nd in high jump

Angela Carter, senior at Sweet home, 5th in high jump

Kendall Mariacher, senior at Iroquois, 2nd in 55 meter hurdles

Lanee Hall, Sweet Home senior, 4th in triple jump

Veda Jauch, senior at Starpoint, 2nd in the weight throw

Moet Koloko, senior at Sweet Home, 4th in long jump

Arrianna Blachowicz [junior], Anneliese Henrich [sophomore], Megan McLaughlin [senior], and Kirsten Melnik [freshman]: 3rd in girls distance medley

Braden Tent [senior], Pierce Ticen [senior], Evan Owens [senior], and Brody Jones [senior]: Holland/East Aurora, 1st place in 4x800 meter relay

