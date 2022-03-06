Section VI athletes have strong showing at NYSPHSAA Indoor Track Championships

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several athletes were in Ithaca this weekend, representing Section VI at the NYSPHSAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. Below is a list of athletes who had a top-five finish in their respective races or events:
Devin Austin, senior at Falconer, 1st in high jump
#nysphsaa Boys High Jump Champion: Devin Austin of Falconer pic.twitter.com/VDQ5dvF2nt— NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) March 6, 2022
Kegan Mancabelli, senior at Orchard Park, 1st in pole vault
Congratulations to NYSPHSAA State Champion, Kegan Mancabelli! pic.twitter.com/0P1v2yh2xF— OP Athletics (@op_athletics) March 5, 2022
Angelina Napoleon, junior at Allegany-Limestone, 1st in 1000 meter run
Angelina Napoleon, junior at Allegany-Limestone, 2nd in high jump
Winner of Girls 1000 Meter Run: Angelina Napoleon #nysphsaa pic.twitter.com/4EGoXpkL8s— NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) March 5, 2022
Angela Carter, senior at Sweet home, 5th in high jump
Angela Carter takes 5th at States today in the High Jump!— SHCSDAthletics (@SHCSDAthletics) March 5, 2022
What a day to be a Panther, 3 top 5 finishes at states today!@SHPantherEye @bufnewspreptalk @sweethomecheer pic.twitter.com/3nYgXpux7x
Kendall Mariacher, senior at Iroquois, 2nd in 55 meter hurdles
Iroquois Kendall Mariacher took 2nd in the 55m Hurdles in a time of 7.59! Congrats Kendall! 👏🏻@ChiefCCTrack @IroquoisAthlet1 @bufnewspreptalk pic.twitter.com/ijG35oGmZe— Iroquois/AldenFed🏒 (@IroqAldenFed) March 5, 2022
Lanee Hall, Sweet Home senior, 4th in triple jump
Lanee Hall places 4th at States in the Triple Jump! Way to go Lanee!@SHPantherEye @MikeGinestre @PrincipalSHHS@PatrickJNagy @bufnewspreptalk pic.twitter.com/QFwIBCyqgN— SHCSDAthletics (@SHCSDAthletics) March 5, 2022
Veda Jauch, senior at Starpoint, 2nd in the weight throw
With a throw of 47-10, Veda Jauch from @spointathletics takes second place in the weight throw at the @NYSPHSAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. @GNN_Sports_ @StarpointCSD pic.twitter.com/Z7Wr1pHiKz— Bob Chase (@bobchasesbu) March 5, 2022
Moet Koloko, senior at Sweet Home, 4th in long jump
Momo in FLIGHT! He grabs 4th place at States in the Long Jump!@SHPantherEye @PatrickJNagy @SweetHomeHSFB @bufnewspreptalk— SHCSDAthletics (@SHCSDAthletics) March 5, 2022
Arrianna Blachowicz [junior], Anneliese Henrich [sophomore], Megan McLaughlin [senior], and Kirsten Melnik [freshman]: 3rd in girls distance medley
Section 3 wins Girls Distance Medley championship #NYSPHSAA pic.twitter.com/oEUZd5lINl— NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) March 7, 2020
Braden Tent [senior], Pierce Ticen [senior], Evan Owens [senior], and Brody Jones [senior]: Holland/East Aurora, 1st place in 4x800 meter relay
High fives 🖐 all around for Holland/East Aurora!— Ocean Breeze Park & Athletic Complex (@OBTFAC) March 5, 2022
Braden Tent, Pierce Ticen, Evan Owens & Brody Jones win the 4x800 at 7:56.15! pic.twitter.com/xpV81HVeUd