Scores and highlights from Week 3 of the WNY high school football season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Section VI and Monsignor Martin teams are three weeks into the season as many try and distance themselves in their respective standings.

Below are final scores from Week 3 of the regular season:

Thursday, September 16th:

Bennett: 40, Clarence: 28

Cleve-Hill: 8, Tonawanda: 6

Friday, September 17th:

Lake Shore: 28, EA/Holland: 22

Lancaster; 28, Orchard Park: 6

Randolph: 44, Depew: 28

Akron: 22, Newfane: 21

Frank/Ell: 40, SC/Forest: 13

Sweet Home: 19, Kenmore West: 14

Niagara Wheatfield: 26, Niagara Falls: 21

Starpoint: 39, Kenmore East: 6

CSP: 34, Portville: 8

West Seneca East: 19, Pioneer: 0

Salamanca: 41, All-Lime: 12

Jamestown: 20, Frontier: 14

Attica: 16, Timon: 15

Canisius: 35, McKeesport: 14

South Park: 64, Williamsville East: 35

Catt/LV: 40, Cardinal O'Hara: 12

Hamburg: 24, West Seneca West: 0

WNY Maritime: 54, Burgard: 0

Iroquois: 51, Dunkirk:14

Albion: 42, Wilson: 16

Southwestern: 48, Olean: 14

Grand Island: 36, McKinley: 8

Williamsville South: 38, Amherst: 17