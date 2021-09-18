Scores and highlights from Week 3 of the WNY high school football season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Section VI and Monsignor Martin teams are three weeks into the season as many try and distance themselves in their respective standings.
Below are final scores from Week 3 of the regular season:
Thursday, September 16th:
Bennett: 40, Clarence: 28
Cleve-Hill: 8, Tonawanda: 6
Friday, September 17th:
Lake Shore: 28, EA/Holland: 22
Lancaster; 28, Orchard Park: 6
Randolph: 44, Depew: 28
Akron: 22, Newfane: 21
Frank/Ell: 40, SC/Forest: 13
Sweet Home: 19, Kenmore West: 14
Niagara Wheatfield: 26, Niagara Falls: 21
Starpoint: 39, Kenmore East: 6
CSP: 34, Portville: 8
West Seneca East: 19, Pioneer: 0
Salamanca: 41, All-Lime: 12
Jamestown: 20, Frontier: 14
Attica: 16, Timon: 15
Canisius: 35, McKeesport: 14
South Park: 64, Williamsville East: 35
Catt/LV: 40, Cardinal O'Hara: 12
Hamburg: 24, West Seneca West: 0
WNY Maritime: 54, Burgard: 0
Iroquois: 51, Dunkirk:14
Albion: 42, Wilson: 16
Southwestern: 48, Olean: 14
Grand Island: 36, McKinley: 8
Williamsville South: 38, Amherst: 17
Saturday, September 18th:
Medina vs. Lackawanna
St. Francis vs. St. Joe's
Eden/NC vs. JFK
Williamsville North vs. Hutch Tech
North Tonawanda vs. Lockport
Maryvale vs. RH/Broc/Lyn
Gowanda/PV vs. CV/MG/Falc