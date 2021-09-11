Watch
Scores and highlights from Week 2 of the WNY high school football season

The Warrior offense had the running and passing game working against Burgard on Thursday night,
Posted at 11:50 PM, Sep 10, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York high school football season rolls on as Section VI and Monsignor Martin teams were back in action.

Below are scores from this weekend's games.

Thursday, September 9
Cheektowaga: 40, Burgard: 6
North Tonawanda: 36, Kenmore East: 23
Sweet Home: 24, Niagara Wheatfield: 14

Friday, September 10
Lancaster: 36, Hutch Tech: 6
Bennett: 62, Williamsville North: 21
Clarence: 41, Niagara Falls: 6
Orchard Park: 42, Grand Island: 31
Jamestown: 42, Williamsville South: 37
Frontier: 21, West Seneca West: 12
Hamburg: 40, Williamsville East: 21
South Park: 48, Amherst: 7
West Seneca East: 28, Olean: 14
Pioneer: 21, East Aurora: 14
Iroquois: 46, Tonawanda: 6
Akron: 54, Alden: 6
St. Mary's: 39, Eden/NC: 10
Depew: 39, Springville: 8
Gowanda/PV: 30, Chau Lk/West/Broc: 8
Fredonia: 49, All-Limestone: 26
Salamanca: 14, Southwestern: 13
CV/Falconer: 42, SC/Forest: 0
Randolph: 36, Frank/Ell: 26
CSP: 59, Catt/LV: 12

Saturday, September 11
Lockport vs. Kenmore West
WNY Maritime vs. Canisius
Medina vs. Newfane
Wilson vs. Cleveland Hill
Lacakawanna vs. JFK
Portville vs. Timon
Dunkirk vs. Lake Shore

