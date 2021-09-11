Scores and highlights from Week 2 of the WNY high school football season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York high school football season rolls on as Section VI and Monsignor Martin teams were back in action.

Below are scores from this weekend's games.

Thursday, September 9

Cheektowaga: 40, Burgard: 6

North Tonawanda: 36, Kenmore East: 23

Sweet Home: 24, Niagara Wheatfield: 14

Friday, September 10

Lancaster: 36, Hutch Tech: 6

Bennett: 62, Williamsville North: 21

Clarence: 41, Niagara Falls: 6

Orchard Park: 42, Grand Island: 31

Jamestown: 42, Williamsville South: 37

Frontier: 21, West Seneca West: 12

Hamburg: 40, Williamsville East: 21

South Park: 48, Amherst: 7

West Seneca East: 28, Olean: 14

Pioneer: 21, East Aurora: 14

Iroquois: 46, Tonawanda: 6

Akron: 54, Alden: 6

St. Mary's: 39, Eden/NC: 10

Depew: 39, Springville: 8

Gowanda/PV: 30, Chau Lk/West/Broc: 8

Fredonia: 49, All-Limestone: 26

Salamanca: 14, Southwestern: 13

CV/Falconer: 42, SC/Forest: 0

Randolph: 36, Frank/Ell: 26

CSP: 59, Catt/LV: 12