Salamanca star capitalizes on connection with former teammate

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 2019 Section 6 scoring title for boys' lacrosse ran through Salamanca... twice. Senior Keelan Seneca and sophomore Amos Whitcomb formed a deadly one-two punch at attack.

"We had like a connection together, and it felt pretty easy out there," Whitcomb said. "Just knowing where we are on the field and trusting each other."

After their prolific season in 2019, Seneca joined the Great Danes' lacrosse team at UAlbany. Whitcomb was left with the keys to the Warriors' offense; but he couldn't drive it in 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Scott Marr and his staff already knew what they had in one Salamanca Warrior. The Great Danes doubled down, and Whitcomb, now a senior, will also be a Great Dane next season.

"Just having that network with Keelan, and you know, the opportunity to play again. You have two native local kids, the same Division I program, I wouldn't turn that opportunity down," Salamanca head coach Jamie Pierce said.

Whitcomb's time as a Warrior isn't quite done yet, though. He'll look to lead the top-seeded Warriors to a Class D title starting with their semifinal game on Tuesday.