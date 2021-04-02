Reigning Section VI champs still playing without a home field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just their second year as a team in, the Maritime/Health Sciences football team checked a lot off of their bucket list. The Falcons took home last year's Section VI title in Class B2 and made it all the way to the state semi-finals.

But that was nearly a year and a half ago.

"It didn't feel that long to me," senior quarterback Jion Washington said. "But it still feels good to be here as a team, with everybody here, and we can work together."

The returning signal caller is used to always playing on the road; it's what the Falcons have done since their inaugural season in 2018.

But when they found out they could have a season back in February, the staff scrambled just to find somewhere to practice.

Everyone that fought to get football back please fight to get @MHSFalconsFB a practice field! We not even asking for a game field a PRACTICE FIELD!!! — Coach McCann (@CoachMcCannERT) February 1, 2021

MHS is back on their old stomping grounds for 2021: an open grass field in Masten Park. Not only is it familiar territory, but it helps define the team and its mentality.

"We practiced here last year, and in the playoffs and the Section VI championship, we were out here ankle high in snow," head coach Ty Parker said. "I told them, it builds character."

Coming off a 10-2 season, the Falcons still feel like they have plenty to prove. But the class of 2021 is just happy to get in one more season.

"We've been playing together since we were kids, so now we've got the leadership role before we leave out," senior linebacker/running back Mekhi Bridgers said. "Now we just have to prove that last year wasn't a fluke."

Maritime/Health Sciences begins the defense of their title on Saturday when they visit Olean at 2:00 p.m.