Playoffs inch closer as high school football teams compete in week 4 of the regular season

Lancaster tops Clarence 39-13 in week 4
Posted at 11:38 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 23:38:01-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The postseason for high school football teams in Section VI and the Monsignor Martin is right around the corner.

Several teams are getting any missed games in over these next two weeks before the playoff brackets are set. Below are scores from this week 4 of the regular season.

Friday, April 23rd:
WNY Maritime: 20, Lake Shore: 0
Iroquois: 68, Lew-Port: 6
Lancaster: 39, Clarence: 13
Orchard Park: 48, Williamsville North: 14
Williamsville East: 19, Starpoint: 7
Depew: 21, Maryvale: 0
Hamburg: 28, McKinley: 12
Bennett: 30, Frontier: 25
Lackawanna: 34, Springville: 18
Olean: 26, Albion: 21
Fredonia: 40, Allegany-Limestone: 17
Franklinville/Ellicottville: 28, Randolph: 0
Portville: 54, Salamanca: 14
Jamestown: 49, Niagara Wheatfield: 8
Chautauqua Lake vs. Southwestern

Saturday, April 24th:
CV/Falconer vs. CSP
Tonawanda vs. Cleveland
Lockport vs. West Seneca West
Hutch Tech vs. Niagara Falls
Cardinal O'Hara vs. Catt-LV
South Park vs. Amherst
North Tonawanda vs. Kenmore East
Pioneer vs. Cheektowaga
Grand Island vs. West Seneca East
Maple Grove vs. SC/Forestville

Sunday, April 25th:
Gowanda vs. JFK

Monday, April 26th:
Eden/NC vs. Alden

Tuesday, April 27th:
Burgard vs. Wilson
Williamsville South vs. Sweet Home
Dunkirk vs. Akron

