Playoffs inch closer as high school football teams compete in week 4 of the regular season

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The postseason for high school football teams in Section VI and the Monsignor Martin is right around the corner.

Several teams are getting any missed games in over these next two weeks before the playoff brackets are set. Below are scores from this week 4 of the regular season.

Friday, April 23rd:

WNY Maritime: 20, Lake Shore: 0

Iroquois: 68, Lew-Port: 6

Lancaster: 39, Clarence: 13

Orchard Park: 48, Williamsville North: 14

Williamsville East: 19, Starpoint: 7

Depew: 21, Maryvale: 0

Hamburg: 28, McKinley: 12

Bennett: 30, Frontier: 25

Lackawanna: 34, Springville: 18

Olean: 26, Albion: 21

Fredonia: 40, Allegany-Limestone: 17

Franklinville/Ellicottville: 28, Randolph: 0

Portville: 54, Salamanca: 14

Jamestown: 49, Niagara Wheatfield: 8

Chautauqua Lake vs. Southwestern

Saturday, April 24th:

CV/Falconer vs. CSP

Tonawanda vs. Cleveland

Lockport vs. West Seneca West

Hutch Tech vs. Niagara Falls

Cardinal O'Hara vs. Catt-LV

South Park vs. Amherst

North Tonawanda vs. Kenmore East

Pioneer vs. Cheektowaga

Grand Island vs. West Seneca East

Maple Grove vs. SC/Forestville

Sunday, April 25th:

Gowanda vs. JFK

Monday, April 26th:

Eden/NC vs. Alden

Tuesday, April 27th:

Burgard vs. Wilson

Williamsville South vs. Sweet Home

Dunkirk vs. Akron