Orchard Park and Starpoint win Section VI hockey titles, Nichols wins Niagara Cup

Posted at 11:41 PM, Feb 28, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The quest for a state title is still alive for the Orchard Park, Starpoint, and Nichols boys hockey teams.

Orchard Park won the Section VI large schools title on Monday evening with a 6-1 win over Williamsville North. Tyler Kelley and Michael Robertson each scored two goals in the win while Jeff Roberts made 12 saves. With the win the Quakers improve to 20-0 on the season and will play in Regionals next weekend.

Starpoint won the Section VI small schools title on Monday night with a 2-1 win over Grand Island. Alec Kirk scored both goals for the Spartans including the game-winner late in the 3rd period. They advance to Regionals next weekend.

Nichols won the Niagara Cup title over St. Francis on Monday afternoon with a 2-1 win in overtime. Christian Bauer scored the game winner just :59 into the extra period of play. The Vikings will play in the Catholic High School state championship game next Saturday at HarborCenter.

