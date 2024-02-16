North Tonawanda's Jayden Burns ranks No. 1 in country for race walking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Race walking makes its debut for boys this season, and one junior at North Tonawanda couldn't be more excited.

"I would pay attention to see how they would do it," said Jayden Burns. "I thought it was a cool event I can't do."

Fast forward to this season, Jayden got the green light to compete and excel. He is currently ranked No. 1 in the country.

"As soon as I heard Jayden is first in the nation, I was like, are you sure," said head coach Brenda Perella.

In addition, coach Perella would quickly find out that there was more impressive talent coming into the event.

"Lo and behold, Jayden is first, and Aiden is second. I just couldn't believe it."

The duo is showing a lot of promise in their first season of competing in the event, which they know could lead to bigger opportunities.

"There are full rides open. It's in the Olympics. There's definitely a higher level in high school, even in college."

