NiCo, KENGI, and FLOP advance in Section VI girls hockey playoffs

The Section VI girls hockey postseason has begun and three teams were victorious in the league's quarterfinal round Tuesday night.

No. 3 Niagara County [NiCo] topped no. 6 Hamburg-Eden-West Seneca [HEWS] with a 3-1 final score. Natalie Ponzi scored the eventual game-winning goal as Niagara County picked up their program's first ever postseason win.

No. 2 Kenmore-Grand Island [KENGI] topped no. 7 Lancaster-Iroquois-Depew [LID] with a 5-1 final score. Carissa Buyea had two goals, including the eventual game-winner, in the win. LID goalie Mackenzie Walkowiak had a busy night in net, facing 53 shots.

No. 4 Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park [FLOP] topped no. 5 Clarence-Amherst-Sweet Home [CASH] 5-4 in overtime. Kathleen Dougherty had two goals for FLOP, including the game-winning goal to seal the win. Isabella Zivis had two goals for CASH in the loss.

The semifinal schedule is set for Thursday, February 3rd at Northtown Center weather-permitting and is as follows:

(1) Williamsville vs. (4) FLOP at 4:30pm

(3) NiCo vs. (2) KENGI at 6:30pm

The winners will advance to the Section VI Championship next week.