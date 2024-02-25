Nichols guard Jakye Rainey sets new scoring record, surpassing Christian Laettner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jakye Rainey has reached another milestone in his young career. The senior needed 29 points to break the Nichols all-time scoring record on Saturday, and Jakye would hit 28 in the first half alone.

Christian Laettner has held the record at Nichols since 1988 with 2,066 points.

"Knowing I can beat his record and stamp my name above his is one of the biggest things in my life," said Jakye.

In the first round of the playoffs, Jakye breaks Laettner’s record, reaching 2,074 points.

