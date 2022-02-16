Niagara-Wheatfield boys basketball captures first Niagara Frontier League title

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A league title has been a long time coming for Niagara-Wheatfield boys' basketball. But this year's group has finally changed that. For the first time since it was formed, the Falcons have locked up a Niagara Frontier League title.

"The one part of our season goals we've accomplished," head coach Erik O'Bryan said. "We got a league championship, we can put that aside now, and we can focus on bigger and better things."

An 11-game win streak from early December to late January helped put the Falcons in a position to clinch the title. All of the games Niagara-Wheatfield won during that span were against NFL opponents.

The Falcons sit at 16-2 on the year, largely thanks to their backcourt. But NW's scoring leaders were quick to credit the rest of their team and the steam that they've generated throughout the entire season.

"We have a great connection as a group of guys and we work hard," junior guard Xander Fletcher said.

"It's something special," senior guard TJ Robinson said. "We've got a good group here and great talent from every position."

Now that the Niagara Frontier League is locked up, the Falcons' next task is the Section VI playoffs. Their regular season comes to a close on Thursday when they visit Lewiston-Porter.