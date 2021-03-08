NFHS Network capitalizes on demand for HS sports streams

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since it was established in 2013, the NFHS Network has had one goal: bringing the game to fans far and wide. The online streaming service has partnered with thousands of schools all over the country.

"We're able to make sure these fans do not miss a play," CEO Mark Koski said. "They can't be in the stands? We give them an opportunity to be through the NFHS Network."

Over the past year, its partnership total has tripled. Several in Western New York have taken advantage, including St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute. There is a subscription fee for fans to watch games, but a portion of that subscription money and 100% of the advertising sales go back to the schools.

"In the past, you're going out and providing a great service which is phenomenal, but it's expensive," St. Joe's athletic director Brian Anken said. "It does give us the ability to reinvest that money right back into our programming."

Even when high school gyms and stadiums can be filled to capacity again, the NFHS network will still be there for fans and family members who need a safe and convenient option.