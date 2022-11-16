New York State high school football Far West Regional games reschedule and moved due to winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Far West Regional football games will be rescheduled and moved due to the winter storm that is expected to hit portions of Western New York later this week.

The games were originally scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday and will now be played on Monday at the host schools in Section V.

The updated schedule is as follows:

Class AA: Bennett at McQuaid - Monday at 6 p.m.

Class A: Jamestown at Hilton - Monday at 6 p.m.

Class B: Iroquois at Batavia - Monday at 6 p.m.

Class C: Lackawanna at Attica - Monday at 6 p.m.

Class D: Randolph at Oakfield-Alabama/Elba - Monday at 6 p.m.

The Class D game will be played at SUNY Brockport which serves as Oakfield-Alabama/Elba's home field.