Nardin's Brigid Molloy to represent WNY in High School Soccer All-American Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since the age of four, Brigid Molloy has practically lived on the soccer pitch. She's a decade-long player with the Western New York Flash who strives to be great.

"Every time I stepped on the field was a competition," she said. "They all pushed me to be my best and to get better."

And it's helped Molloy attack any challenge head on, like the ACL tear she suffered two years ago that was a small blessing in disguise.

"I learned so much about myself that I never thought I'd be capable of from getting hurt," said Molloy. Now I'm so much stronger because of it."

Stronger both mentally and physically. Molloy just wrapped up a high school career at Nardin Academy that included 59 goals, 17 assists, and a New York State Class A player of the year honor.

She's a playmaker, an asset, and the best is yet to come. The next chapter in her promising career includes the High School Soccer All-American game featuring 45 of the best players from across the country.

"It means the world to me," Molloy said about being chosen. "I'm super thankful for it. I think it's an awesome experience and I'm super excited to go."

It's a level of competition Molloy can't wait to be a part of, serving as a role model for younger players back in Western New York.

"When I was younger I had one of those girls - she plays at Ole Miss now - but she was a girl that I trained with growing up. She was a huge role model for me and someone I wanted to be exactly like," Molloy said. "So I really hope I inspire other people to work hard because eventually, it does work out."

Molloy is also a member of the FC Buffalo Women and will play with Villanova next season.