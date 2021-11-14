Medina, Maritime/HS, and Bennett win Section VI Football titles

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Section VI football championships came to a close at Highmark Stadium on Saturday. Medina, Maritime/Health Sciences, and Bennett all won their respective title games. Each team will play in the Far West regionals at Williamsville South on Saturday, November 20th.

Both the Medina Mustangs and the Fredonia Hillbillies came into the Class C title game undefeated. A snowy first half helped Medina get out to a big lead with their running game. By the time the weather subsided, Fredonia couldn't come back. The Mustangs moved on with a 58-6 win.

Maritime/Health Sciences had won the last two Class B titles. Iroquois and quarterback Trey Kleitz stood in the way of a threepeat. But a strong running game spearheaded by Damien Littleton and a stingy defense led the way to a 62-12 win and a three-peat.

While the Falcons saw their title streak extended, the Lancaster Legends' bid for a sixth straight fell short. A low-scoring slugfest saw Bennett win the Class AA title 14-10. Edgar Key III scored the go-ahead touchdown in the early fourth quarter to extend the Tigers' season.