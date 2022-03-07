Lew-Port, Lancaster among Section VI girls' basketball champions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Aside from three crossover games, the Section VI girls' basketball season has come to a close. This weekend's victors can now turn their focus towards state playoffs for the first time in two years.

Lew-Port hung on in a nail-biter against Depew. Sophie Auer's old-fashioned three-point play sealed a 60-57 win in Class B1.

Lancaster won the Class AA section title for the first time in over 40 years with a 67-43 victory over Clarence. The Lady Legends haven't lost a game all year.

The rest of the Section VI Championship scores are listed below:

Class A1: Hamburg: 63, Sweet Home: 32

Class A2: Will South: 71, Iroquois: 58

Class B2: Eden: 58, Southwestern: 39

Class C1: Portville: 44, Falconer: 33

Class C2: Frewsburg: 46, Randolph: 43

Class D: Sherman: 59, Pine Valley: 37