Lancaster among Section VI champions on the high school football field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The high school football season has come to an end and Section VI has another batch of champions.

In the AA final, Lancaster beat Orchard Park 28-21 to win their 5th straight Section VI title. Cody Phillips had a monster night for the Legends, scoring all four of the team's touchdowns and surpassing 200 yards on the ground.

Another year, another Section VI title for @LHSfballLegends! The undefeated vs. undefeated battle lived up to the hype as the Legends held off @OPQuakersFB 28-21. A HUGE night for @codyphillips233 on the ground who had all four of the Legends scores.@wny_football @WKBW pic.twitter.com/DXYPBQtG8v — Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) May 15, 2021

In the A final, South Park beat Jamestown in overtime 30-29. Keith Jackson sealed the win for the Sparks on a two-point conversion attempt.

In the C final, Medina topped Southwestern 21-13 for its first Section VI title since 1988. Senior Brian Fry scored all three of the Mustangs' touchdowns in the win.

Your Section 6 Class C Champions!!



For the first time since 1988 the Mustangs won a Sectional Title! pic.twitter.com/gLn2E4u1vm — Medina Mustangs (@MedinaSports) May 15, 2021

In the D final, Franklinville/Ellicottville beat Salamanca 21-7 for their first Section VI title since 2015.

The B final will be played on Saturday, May 15th between WNY Maritime and Iroquois.