Lancaster among Section VI champions on the high school football field

Posted at 10:16 PM, May 14, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The high school football season has come to an end and Section VI has another batch of champions.

In the AA final, Lancaster beat Orchard Park 28-21 to win their 5th straight Section VI title. Cody Phillips had a monster night for the Legends, scoring all four of the team's touchdowns and surpassing 200 yards on the ground.

In the A final, South Park beat Jamestown in overtime 30-29. Keith Jackson sealed the win for the Sparks on a two-point conversion attempt.

In the C final, Medina topped Southwestern 21-13 for its first Section VI title since 1988. Senior Brian Fry scored all three of the Mustangs' touchdowns in the win.

In the D final, Franklinville/Ellicottville beat Salamanca 21-7 for their first Section VI title since 2015.

The B final will be played on Saturday, May 15th between WNY Maritime and Iroquois.

