BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Federation Hockey season is in full swing, and so is the Kenmore West offense. The Blue Devils scored in double digits at North Buffalo Ice Rink in a 10-1 win over North Tonawanda.

Meanwhile at Buffalo State's ice rink, a rubber match between rivals went to Canisius. The Crusaders beat St. Joe's in overtime 3-2 on Saturday night.