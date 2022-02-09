Watch
Kenmore-GI wins Section VI girls hockey title, Monsignor Martin wins WNY private championship

Posted at 10:37 PM, Feb 08, 2022
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The champions in Western New York girls hockey have been crowned with Kenmore-Grand Island and Monsignor Martin winning their respective titles on Tuesday night. Both games were played inside Cornerstone Arena in Lockport.

KENGI, the no. 2 seed in the Section VI girls tournament, topped no. 1 Williamsville 4-3 for their first Section VI title since 2016. Senior captain Carissa Buyea scored the game-winning goal in the 3rd period to seal the win. Isabella Jayme, Molly Leggett, and Kiley Turnbull also scored in the win. Williamsville's goals came from Molly Martin, Aizah-Roze Thompson, and Diana Martucci. With the win, KENGI advances to the NYSPHSAA Regional semifinals.

In the second game of the night, Monsignor Martin topped St. Mary's Lancaster 7-0 in the first ever private school championship in WNY girls hockey history. St. Mary's formed a team in the offseason and is competing in their first ever competitive season. Mia Boyd scored three goals in the win while Isabella Fedele added two.

