Kenmore East's foreign exchange student learns new sport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kenmore East is one of the many schools in Western New York that welcome students through their foreign exchange program. This year, the Bulldogs have enrolled a 10th grader who has taken a unique path by getting involved in a sport she's never played.

"My basketball experience is just a little bit," said Koyuko Yoshino.

Koyuko, also known as 'Coco,' is from Japan and had only seen basketball in gym class. When she moved to the United States, she decided to join a sports team and try meeting new people.

"I didn't know anyone in the school," said Yoshino.

Making friends came quickly for Coco because of her infectious personality.

"As far as coachability and her being a good teammate, she's the loudest one on the bench," said coach Sean Kiprick.

Coach Kiprick says Coco brought the same energy to her volleyball team. The desire to join two teams is rare for any student in the exchange program.

"Generally speaking, they don't significantly impact sports; it's more academic because they're only here for a small amount of time."

With only a year at Kenmore East, the staff and students have watched Coco gain confidence and make this her second home.

"I don't miss my actual family so much. It was so fun to be here."