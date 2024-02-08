KenGi-Port's Izzy and Bella leading the way to 3rd consecutive championship

BUFFALO, (N.Y.) WKBW — It's not every day that a hockey player lands a hat trick. But, for the Kenmore/Grand Island/Lockport girls' hockey team, they've become more accustomed to the astonishing plays.

"For me, it doesn't happen often because I'm more of a passer," said Izzy Bourgeault.

Izzy has found her match on the ice in junior winger, Bella Jayme.

"They are both number one and two in the league, and they are tied with each other in scoring," said head coach Matt Miller. "They are just so good. If we need a goal, we'll put them out there."

In the team's most recent game against St. Mary's, the duo reached their 100th career point on the same day.

"It was honestly relieving because it was a lot of pressure just to get there," said Bella Jayme. "But it was nice she wanted to get the same game as me. So, it was awesome."

Izzy and Bella joined the team as 7th graders and have truly developed together every step of the way. Beyond their talents on the ice, the passion is clear and contagious among their teammates.

"We told them they were close to 100 points, and they still played for Kenmore, Grand Island, and Lockport, not just themselves," said senior goaltender Samantha Horne."

Behind the leadership and talent, KenGi-Port girls' hockey is just two games away from being crowned Section VI champions for the third year in a row.

"I think we just need to keep it up. All the hard work that we're doing," said Izzy.

The Ultimate goal for Coach Miller is to take this team even further than before.

"As much success as we had, we've never won a state title; we're trying to get there," said Miller.

