Jamestown's Jaylen Butera wins 2021 Connolly Cup Award

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown utility player Jaylen Butera has won the 2021 Connolly Cup, awarded to the best high school player in Section VI and the Monsignor Martin.

"It just shows how far I've come, and also, I gotta thank God becuase he's given me my athletic talents," Butera said. "Shout out to the other nine guys. They're amazing too and they should be proud of themselves for being here."

Butera plays running back, wide receiver, and cornerback for the Red Raiders. He's coming off a season where he led his team in rushing and receiving and scored 40 touchdowns. On defense, he picked off six passes and racked up over 70 tackles. The Red Raiders won the Section VI Class A title before falling in the state semifinal game.

He becomes the 6th players in Jamestown school history to win the Connolly Cup.