Jamestown and Randolph win Section VI football titles, advance to Regionals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The seasons live on for the Jamestown and Randolph football teams, who each won their Section VI title games on Friday evening inside Highmark Stadium. The two teams advance to the Regional round set for Friday, November 19th at Strider Field in Jamestown.

Class D:

Randolph, the no. 1 seed in Class D, picked up a 26-0 win over no. 3 Franklinville/Ellicottville. Carson Conley and Xander Hind got the Cardinals on the board first after the two connected on a 29-yard touchdown pass early in the 2Q. They added onto their lead on the very next possession after John Bush ran 58-yards on the keeper to make it a 12-0 game. Hind added the team's third touchdown of the 1st half on a 3-yard run to give them an 18-0 lead at the half.

A defense-filled 1Q as @FETITANFOOTBAL1 made some nice plays... but @RandolphCSD struck early in the 2Q and never looked back in a 26-0 win.@randolphcards are your @SectionVI Class D champs and advance to Regionals next weekend. @wny_football @WNYAthletics pic.twitter.com/LiB42lpYgD — Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) November 13, 2021

Hind scored one more time before the game was over, giving the Cardinals their fourth touchdown of the night on a 15-yard run in the 4Q. They capped off the night's scoring with their first successful 2-pt conversion of the night [after three failed attempts in the 1st half]. The win gives the Cardinals their first Section title since 2014.

CLASS A:

Jamestown, the no. 2 seed in Class A, picked up a 41-0 win over no. 4 Frontier. The Red Raiders got the scoring going in the late 1Q after Jaylen Butera went 22 yards to the end zone on 4th & 2. They extended that lead in the 2Q with Butera, once again, doing work on the ground - this time a one-yard run to make it 14-0. The Red Raiders added one more score before the half with Trey Drake finding Ben Anderson for a 40-yard score to give Jamestown a 21-0 advantage at the half.

The @JHSFootball1 firing on all cylinders tonight as they win the @SectionVI Class A title with a 41-0 win over Frontier, and advance to Regionals.@JaylenButera (check out the run at the :48 mark) and Ben Anderson accounting for five of the team's six touchdowns. @wny_football pic.twitter.com/WKFNDjmPfa — Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) November 13, 2021

The Red Raiders once again capitalized on big plays in the 2nd half starting with a 39-yard touchdown run late in the 3Q to put his team up by four scores. Butera, who already scored twice in the 1st half, added his 3rd score of the night in the 4Q on a four-yard touchdown run. Radon Wright capped off the team's scoring with minutes to go in the game.

The Section VI finals continue on Saturday with three games taking place at Highmark Stadium.

Saturday's schedule:

Class B: (3) Fredonia vs. (1) Medina @ 12pm

Class C: (2) Iroquois vs. (1) WNY Maritime @ 3:15pm

Class AA: (2) Lancaster vs. (1) Bennett @ 6:30pm