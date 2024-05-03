'I had so much fun': Students showed off their skills as unified basketball took over Williamsville North

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students showed off their skills on Friday as unified basketball took over Williamsville North.

"I had so much fun," said Maty Claire Carver.

The crowd went wild whenever a student scored on the Green or Gold team.

"It is so great to see how much this program has grown and just what it means to the culture of our building," said Tracy Fitzpatrick.

Unified sports have been evolving for the last eight years, and this is the first time a unified basketball league has consisted of just students from the Williamsville school district.

Organizers had 56 students participate, which is the highest number thus far.

"Bringing everybody together for a common purpose through a sport, including everybody of all diversity ranges. That's the general education population, administrators, teachers, and parents," said Fitzpatrick.

Mike Minnuto, a physical education teacher at Williamsville North, hyped up each player in a packed house filled with friends and family.

"My friends here say I play so good at basketball," said Mohammed Mansubdar.

The message to everyone is, "Sports are for everyone."

"This is great because I'm happy," said Trevor Zon.