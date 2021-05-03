How one Frontier football player's dream came true on the football field

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frontier Central High School Senior Brandon Durski is giving his first and only varsity football season everything he’s got.

“He hasn’t missed a day. He does every drill to the best of his ability,” said Frontier Football Head Coach Rich Gray.

After all, learning a new sport can be challenging.

“He has A.D.H.D. and I never thought in a million years he’d get where he’s at,” explained Brandon’s mom, Suzanne.

Brandon is a lineman, but he’s always dreamed of running it into the end zone for a touchdown.

“He’s never tried running back. We’ve practiced it once a week since the beginning of the season. We call the play 38 Durski,” Gray said.

A play that became a reality on Friday night under the lights in Lancaster. Frontier was trailing by 20 points with one minute remaining, and so the coaches from both teams agreed to let Brandon score, uncontested.

“They were going crazy. They all ran down the field and pig piled him in the end zone,” said Gray.

“It felt nice. It felt good. It felt awesome to run that ball in,” Brandon added.

The Falcons lost 35 to 20. The score just an honorable mention because according to Coach Gray, it wasn’t about winning or losing, it was entirely about how everyone was playing the game.

“With the classiness of Lancaster, it couldn’t have ended our season any better,” he said.

The perfect end to a shortened season, during another challenging year for students. For Brandon, it was 11 seconds that he said he will carry with him, forever.

“Getting that touchdown, it was everything to me,” Brandon concluded.

Click here to watch the video of the touchdown.

