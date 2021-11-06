Watch
Highlights and scores from WNY's high school football semifinals

The Legends and the Chiefs punched their tickets to Highmark Stadium on Friday night.
Clarence Lancaster Semis
Posted at 10:50 PM, Nov 05, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The high school football season is heating up as Section VI and Monsignor Martin teams compete for spots in their respective Class championships.

Both the Section VI and Monsignor Martin finals are set for next week.

Below are final scores from this weekend's games:

Section VI Class AA:
(1) Bennett: 70, (5) Orchard Park: 20
(2) Lancaster: 27, (3) Clarence: 0

Section VI Class A:
(4) Frontier: 37, (8) Hamburg: 14
(2) Jamestown: 49, (6) Williamsville South: 14

Section VI Class B:
(1) WNY Maritime vs (4) West Seneca East on Saturday, Nov. 6th
(2) Iroquois: 35, (3) Albion: 20

Section VI Class C:
(1) Medina: 32, (5) Lackawanna: 0
(3) Fredonia: 28, (7) Southwestern: 21

Section VI Class D:
(1) Randolph: 46, (4) Portville: 0
(2) CSP vs. (3) Franklinville/Ellicottville on Saturday, Nov. 6th

Monsignor Martin:
(3) St. Joe's vs. (2) Canisius on Saturday, Nov. 6th

