Highlights and scores from WNY's high school football semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The high school football season is heating up as Section VI and Monsignor Martin teams compete for spots in their respective Class championships.

Both the Section VI and Monsignor Martin finals are set for next week.

Below are final scores from this weekend's games:

Section VI Class AA:

(1) Bennett: 70, (5) Orchard Park: 20

(2) Lancaster: 27, (3) Clarence: 0

Section VI Class A:

(4) Frontier: 37, (8) Hamburg: 14

(2) Jamestown: 49, (6) Williamsville South: 14

Section VI Class B:

(1) WNY Maritime vs (4) West Seneca East on Saturday, Nov. 6th

(2) Iroquois: 35, (3) Albion: 20

Section VI Class C:

(1) Medina: 32, (5) Lackawanna: 0

(3) Fredonia: 28, (7) Southwestern: 21

Section VI Class D:

(1) Randolph: 46, (4) Portville: 0

(2) CSP vs. (3) Franklinville/Ellicottville on Saturday, Nov. 6th