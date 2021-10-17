Highlights and scores from Week 7 of the WNY high school football season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Playoffs are two weeks away as Section VI and Monsignor Martin football teams try to wrap up the regular season on a high note. Below are final scores from this weekend's games.

Thursday, October 14th:

Springville: 24, Alden: 12

Fredonia: 20, Chautauqua Lake: 0

Frontier: 35, Williamsville North: 16

Depew: 42, Eden: 37

Hamburg: 20, South Park: 16

Frank/Ell: 40, Akron: 7

Medina: 62, Tonawanda: 0

Friday, October 15th:

Bennett: 50, Hutch Tech: 0

Lancaster: 24, Clarence:17

Grand Island: 50, Niagara Wheatfield: 6

Sweet Home: 22, St. Joe’s: 20

Williamsville South: 48, Lew-Port: 14

Maryvale: 13, Burgard: 6

Jamestown: 20, Williamsville East: 0

West Seneca East: 36, Dunkirk: 6

Iroquois: 36, Olean: 19

Pioneer: 54, Lake Shore: 6

Southwestern: 36,Allegany-Limestone: 12

Gowanda/PV: 48, Catt/LV: 32

CSP: 20, Lackawanna: 0

SF DeSales (OH): 28, St. Francis: 6

Canisius: 20, Erie HS (PA): 14

Saturday, October 16th:

Orchard Park: 30, Niagara Falls: 16

Kenmore West: 41, Starpoint: 14

WNY Maritime: 38, Albion: 8

Cleveland Hill: 14, Newfane: 0

Bishop Timon: 33, Cardinal O'Hara: 22

Lockport: 56, Kenmore East: 6

JFK: 13, Springville: 6

Salamanca: 32, Chaq Lk/West: 0

Fredonia: 39, CV/Falc: 14

Wilson: 32, Alden: 0

St. Mary's: 44, Warsaw: 0