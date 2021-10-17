Highlights and scores from Week 7 of the WNY high school football season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Playoffs are two weeks away as Section VI and Monsignor Martin football teams try to wrap up the regular season on a high note. Below are final scores from this weekend's games.
Thursday, October 14th:
Springville: 24, Alden: 12
Fredonia: 20, Chautauqua Lake: 0
Frontier: 35, Williamsville North: 16
Depew: 42, Eden: 37
Hamburg: 20, South Park: 16
Frank/Ell: 40, Akron: 7
Medina: 62, Tonawanda: 0
Friday, October 15th:
Bennett: 50, Hutch Tech: 0
Lancaster: 24, Clarence:17
Grand Island: 50, Niagara Wheatfield: 6
Sweet Home: 22, St. Joe’s: 20
Williamsville South: 48, Lew-Port: 14
Maryvale: 13, Burgard: 6
Jamestown: 20, Williamsville East: 0
West Seneca East: 36, Dunkirk: 6
Iroquois: 36, Olean: 19
Pioneer: 54, Lake Shore: 6
Southwestern: 36,Allegany-Limestone: 12
Gowanda/PV: 48, Catt/LV: 32
CSP: 20, Lackawanna: 0
SF DeSales (OH): 28, St. Francis: 6
Canisius: 20, Erie HS (PA): 14
Saturday, October 16th:
Orchard Park: 30, Niagara Falls: 16
Kenmore West: 41, Starpoint: 14
WNY Maritime: 38, Albion: 8
Cleveland Hill: 14, Newfane: 0
Bishop Timon: 33, Cardinal O'Hara: 22
Lockport: 56, Kenmore East: 6
JFK: 13, Springville: 6
Salamanca: 32, Chaq Lk/West: 0
Fredonia: 39, CV/Falc: 14
Wilson: 32, Alden: 0
St. Mary's: 44, Warsaw: 0
Weather Delays:
Amherst at West Seneca West (Sunday)