Highlights and scores from the final week of the WNY high school football regular season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The high school football season is winding down with rivalry week taking place all across Western New York.

Below are final scores from this weekend's Section VI and Monsignor Martin action.

Monday, October 18th:

Medina: 54, Akron: 0

Tuesday, October 19th:

Lackawanna: 26, Eden: 20

Cheektowaga: 24, Lew-Port: 14

Thursday, October 21st:

Jamestown: 50, Amherst: 6

JFK: 33, Alden: 6

Allegany-Limestone: 26, Chaq/West: 0

Friday, October 22nd:

South Park: 44, Lockport: 23

Lancaster: 42, Depew: 13

Williamsville North: 32, Orchard Park: 29

North Tonawanda: 42, Tonawanda: 16

Grand Island: 51, Sweet Home: 14

Starpoint: 27, Burgard: 6

Hamburg: 21, Frontier: 19

West Seneca West: 21, West Seneca East: 0

Williamsville South: 50, Williamsville East: 15

Medina: 30, Albion: 28

Olean: 21, Pioneer: 17

Fredonia: 47, Dunkirk: 19

Iroquois: 63, East Aurora: 14

Salamanca: 20, Gowanda/PV: 0

Wilson: 19, Newfane: 7

Akron: 15, Cleveland Hill: 8

Southwestern: 36, CV/Falc/MG: 24

Randolph: 59, Catt/LV: 0

Frank/Ell: 22, Portville: 12

CSP: 41, SC/Forest: 7

Saturday, October 23rd:

Bennett at Niagara Falls

Clarence at Hutch Tech

WNY Maritime at Lew-Port

Springville at Lackawanna

Kenmore East at Kenmore West

Cheektowaga at Maryvale

Niagara Wheatfield at McKinley

Canisius at St. Francis

Timon at St. Joe's

