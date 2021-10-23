Highlights and scores from the final week of the WNY high school football regular season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The high school football season is winding down with rivalry week taking place all across Western New York.
Below are final scores from this weekend's Section VI and Monsignor Martin action.
Monday, October 18th:
Medina: 54, Akron: 0
Tuesday, October 19th:
Lackawanna: 26, Eden: 20
Cheektowaga: 24, Lew-Port: 14
Thursday, October 21st:
Jamestown: 50, Amherst: 6
JFK: 33, Alden: 6
Allegany-Limestone: 26, Chaq/West: 0
Friday, October 22nd:
South Park: 44, Lockport: 23
Lancaster: 42, Depew: 13
Williamsville North: 32, Orchard Park: 29
North Tonawanda: 42, Tonawanda: 16
Grand Island: 51, Sweet Home: 14
Starpoint: 27, Burgard: 6
Hamburg: 21, Frontier: 19
West Seneca West: 21, West Seneca East: 0
Williamsville South: 50, Williamsville East: 15
Medina: 30, Albion: 28
Olean: 21, Pioneer: 17
Fredonia: 47, Dunkirk: 19
Iroquois: 63, East Aurora: 14
Salamanca: 20, Gowanda/PV: 0
Wilson: 19, Newfane: 7
Akron: 15, Cleveland Hill: 8
Southwestern: 36, CV/Falc/MG: 24
Randolph: 59, Catt/LV: 0
Frank/Ell: 22, Portville: 12
CSP: 41, SC/Forest: 7
Saturday, October 23rd:
Bennett at Niagara Falls
Clarence at Hutch Tech
WNY Maritime at Lew-Port
Springville at Lackawanna
Kenmore East at Kenmore West
Cheektowaga at Maryvale
Niagara Wheatfield at McKinley
Canisius at St. Francis
Timon at St. Joe's