High school football teams reach midpoint of regular season with week 3 games

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We've reached the midpoint of the regular season as high school football teams around the area take part in their week 3 games.

Several games were changed due to various COVID-19 pauses as teams continue to adapt and try to fit in as many games as possible. Below are scores from this weekend's games.

Thursday, April 15th:

Bennett: 34, Hutch Tech: 6

Lancaster: 51, Williamsville North: 3

Wilson: 21, Newfane: 0

Friday, April 16th:

Iroquois: 31, Cheektowaga: 0

Sweet Home: 46, Kenmore East: 14

West Seneca West: 34, McKinley: 14

Jamestown: 33, Kenmore West: 12

Portville: 62, Silver Creek: 14

Lew-Port: 14, EA/Holland: 7

Pioneer: 27, West Seneca East: 6

Medina: 48, Cleveland Hill: 0

CSP: 25, Randolph: 6

Orchard Park: 35, Niagara Falls: 7

Olean: 28, Depew: 23

Williamsville South: 35, Starpoint: 6

Clarence: 21, Frontier: 12

Frank/Ell: 41, Catt-LV: 12

Grand Island: 20, Hamburg: 6

Lake Shore: 18, Maryvale: 13

South Park: 26, Williamsville East: 7

CV/Falconer: 25, Springville: 6

Albion: 26, Dunkirk:12

Saturday, April 17th:

Eden/North Collins: 39, Lackawanna: 36

Akron: 55, JFK: 0

Salamanca: 16, St. Mary's: 6

Lockport: 43, Niagara Wheatfield: 20

Fredonia vs. Chautauqua Lake

Monday, April 18th:

Amherst vs. North Tonawanda

St. Francis vs. Maritime

