High school football teams reach midpoint of regular season with week 3 games

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We've reached the midpoint of the regular season as high school football teams around the area take part in their week 3 games.
Several games were changed due to various COVID-19 pauses as teams continue to adapt and try to fit in as many games as possible. Below are scores from this weekend's games.
Thursday, April 15th:
Bennett: 34, Hutch Tech: 6
Lancaster: 51, Williamsville North: 3
Wilson: 21, Newfane: 0
Friday, April 16th:
Iroquois: 31, Cheektowaga: 0
Sweet Home: 46, Kenmore East: 14
West Seneca West: 34, McKinley: 14
Jamestown: 33, Kenmore West: 12
Portville: 62, Silver Creek: 14
Lew-Port: 14, EA/Holland: 7
Pioneer: 27, West Seneca East: 6
Medina: 48, Cleveland Hill: 0
CSP: 25, Randolph: 6
Orchard Park: 35, Niagara Falls: 7
Olean: 28, Depew: 23
Williamsville South: 35, Starpoint: 6
Clarence: 21, Frontier: 12
Frank/Ell: 41, Catt-LV: 12
Grand Island: 20, Hamburg: 6
Lake Shore: 18, Maryvale: 13
South Park: 26, Williamsville East: 7
CV/Falconer: 25, Springville: 6
Albion: 26, Dunkirk:12
Saturday, April 17th:
Eden/North Collins: 39, Lackawanna: 36
Akron: 55, JFK: 0
Salamanca: 16, St. Mary's: 6
Lockport: 43, Niagara Wheatfield: 20
Fredonia vs. Chautauqua Lake
Monday, April 18th:
Amherst vs. North Tonawanda
St. Francis vs. Maritime