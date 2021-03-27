Hamburg Boys, Amherst Girls among 2021 Section VI Basketball Champions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Section VI champions continued to be crowned on the hardwood on Saturday. On the last day of the winter sports season in Western New York, Hamburg boys' basketball and Amherst girls' basketball were among this year's champs.

The Bulldogs beat Niagara Wheatfield 69-49 in the Class A1 finals. Benjamin Bill led the way with 22 points, while freshman Adam Chiacchia added 15 against the Falcons.

Meanwhile at Amherst, Ella Wanzer became the Tigers' all-time leading scorer as Amherst came out on top of Iroquois 55-49 to win the Class A2 title. The rest of this week's championship scores are below:

Boys' AA: Niagara Falls 62, Clarence 41

Boys' A2: Cheektowaga 74, CSAT 70

Boys' B1: Bennett 87, Olean 71

Boys' B2: Medina 68, Lackawanna 57

Boys' B3: Fredonia 69, Roy-Hart 58

Boys' C`1: Tapestry 93, Riverside 72

Boys' C2: Ellicottville 40, Randolph 38

Boys' D: Clymer 53, Sherman 40

Girls' AA: Clarence 55, Will North 38

Girls' A1: Hamburg 56, North Tonawanda 27

Girls' B1: Depew 58, East Aurora 52

Girls' B2: Southwestern 63, Wilson 43

Girls' C: Randolph 56, Frewsburg 52

Girls' D: Sherman 46, Panama 40