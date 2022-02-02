Girls flag football coming to WNY this Spring, 12 schools to participate in first ever season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Girls flag football is coming to New York State this Spring.
Accoridng to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, the pilot program has officially launched and competition will take place in a few months. Funds have been provided by the Buffalo Bills, NY Giants, and NY Jets to allow 48 schools across six sections to begin their programs.
“This is an historic day for the NYSPHSAA as we are able to initiate something in our state that has never been done before thanks to a partnership with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director in a press release. “The NFL’s commitment to promoting flag football is truly appreciated and will be critical to the success of future programs."
In addition to the donations made by the three NFL teams, Nike donated $100,000 which will be divided evenly across the participating sections to pay for uniforms and other equipment.
Section VI will have 12 schools participating this season:
Amherst High School
Buffalo Academy of Science
Depew High School
Frontier High School
Hamburg High School
Iroquois High School
Niagara Falls High School
North Tonawanda High School
Orchard Park High School
Sweet Home High School
West Seneca East High School
West Seneca West High School
Teams will play 6-8 games and the season will end in late May.