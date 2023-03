Girls Basketball: Section VI championship games scores

BUFFALO — On Sunday, Buffalo State University hosted a full slate of Girls basketball championships.

Class A1:

No. 5 Sweet Home-39

No. 2 Hamburg-47

Hamburg wins 4th straight A1 Championship.

Class A2:

No.3 Starpoint-44

No. Williamsville South-58

Williamsville South claim its 8th A2 Championship in the span of 10 years.

Class AA:

No.3 Jamestown-46

No. 1 Lancaster- 61

Lancaster will advance to Far West Regionals.

Class B1:

No.3 Depew-44

No.1 Lewiston Porter- 30

Depew defeats Lewiston Porter who defeated them last season in the championship game.

Class B2:

No.3 Southwestern-64

No.1 Eden-48

Class C:

No.1 Randolph- 54

No.3 Wilson-46

Class D:

No.3 Sherman- 33

No.1 Panama- 38

Panama will advance to the Far West Regionals.