Four Section VI boys' basketball teams are Glens Falls bound

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Only five boys' basketball teams get to end their seasons with a win. This year, those teams will get to do so in Glens Falls next weekend.

And four Section VI teams earned that chance today at Buffalo State College.

Andy Merrick's three pointer lifted Salamanca to a 61-59 win in Class C despite a 10-0 run from their Section V opponents in the fourth quarter. In Class AA, despite a slow start, the Jamestown Red Raiders came back to beat Aquinas Institute 60-58. Trey Drake led the way with 23 points, including a buzzer-beating three to end the third quarter.

The night games opened with a more convincing victory. Allegany-Limestone's early lead propelled them to a 45-30 win over Newark in Class B. The last game of the night was equally close, though. Amherst had to salt away Pittsford Mendon with a 58-56 win in Class A. Teddy McDuffie led the Tigers with 16 points.

Classes D, C, and AA will play their semifinal games on Friday and their championship games on Saturday. Classes B and A will compete next Saturday and Sunday.