Final Scores from Section VI championship games

Posted at 12:05 AM, Mar 05, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State saw some amazing basketball on Saturday. Few things are better in the sports scene than playoff high school basketball. Here were the final scores for the boys:

  • Class AA
    • Niagara Falls: 53 - Jamestown: 52
  • Class A1
    • McKinley: 60 - Niagara-Wheatfield: 56
  • Class A2
    • Amherst: 58 - Williamsville South: 56
  • Class B1
    • Lewiston-Porter: 91 - Cheektowaga: 66
  • Class B2
    • Fredonia: 58 - Salamanca: 54

For the AA title, Niagara Falls will move onto the Regional round.

The A1-A2 and B1-B2 champions will matchup in the sectional crossover game.

