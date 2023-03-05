Final Scores from Section VI championship games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State saw some amazing basketball on Saturday. Few things are better in the sports scene than playoff high school basketball. Here were the final scores for the boys:

Class AA

Niagara Falls: 53 - Jamestown: 52

Class A1

McKinley: 60 - Niagara-Wheatfield: 56

Class A2

Amherst: 58 - Williamsville South: 56

Class B1

Lewiston-Porter: 91 - Cheektowaga: 66

Class B2

Fredonia: 58 - Salamanca: 54



For the AA title, Niagara Falls will move onto the Regional round.

The A1-A2 and B1-B2 champions will matchup in the sectional crossover game.