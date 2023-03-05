Final Scores from Section VI championship games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State saw some amazing basketball on Saturday. Few things are better in the sports scene than playoff high school basketball. Here were the final scores for the boys:
- Class AA
- Niagara Falls: 53 - Jamestown: 52
- Class A1
- McKinley: 60 - Niagara-Wheatfield: 56
- Class A2
- Amherst: 58 - Williamsville South: 56
- Class B1
- Lewiston-Porter: 91 - Cheektowaga: 66
- Class B2
- Fredonia: 58 - Salamanca: 54
For the AA title, Niagara Falls will move onto the Regional round.
The A1-A2 and B1-B2 champions will matchup in the sectional crossover game.