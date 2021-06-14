Creator's Game: Native American high schoolers finally get a lacrosse season

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over a year ago, high school sports came to a screeching halt. Some seasons were left unfinished. Others were postponed. But some never even started to begin with.

"I was very upset," Akron junior Simon Blueye ssaid. "Because not only was field taken away, but also our box season on the [reservation] was."

The medicine game couldn't heal. The Creator's game was confined to backyards. It wasn't just missing out on a season. It's ingrained in Native American culture and is meant to instill a sense of selflessness.

"It definitely feels nice to be able to play for my family again," Akron sophomore Sly Sundown said. "And to be able to show out for the people instead of just being in our yards or anything like that."

For a lot of student-athletes, and multi-sport athletes, once one season ends, the next one starts. But Native American culture calls for a stick to always be in their hands.

"It's just the way how we do it," Akron junior Kelvin Jonathan said. "If you're a boy, you're born with a stick in your hand."

For the last month and a half, they've finally been able to pick them back up. It had been nearly two years since Section VI had a lacrosse season. And this year's certainly wasn't taken for granted.