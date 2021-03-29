COVID restrictions? No problem for Section VI unified bowlers!

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The unified bowling season may have looked a little different in 2021, but that didn't stop athletes from enjoying the experience.

Section VI marked their 4th unified bowling season with 22 teams from all over the area taking part in their COVID-restricted and shortened unified bowling season. Meets were held virtually at each school's individual lanes while all athletes wore masks and followed the current state guidelines.

"It's definitely something we had to adjust to but the kids, they act like nothing happened," said Iroquois unified bowling helper Elizabeth Martinez. "It's just a normal year to them."

The season wraps up Monday, March 29th with teams submitting their "sectional scores" virtually. An award ceremony will take place Tuesday where plaques and medals will be handed out to each individual team.