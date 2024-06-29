Colombia's Russi wins International Junior Masters Invitational in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y (WKBW) — If you can think of a country outside the United States, there's a good chance they were being represented at the 71st International Junior Masters Invitational in East Aurora.

"Over to my left, we have 15 flags flying, a record for us," said tournament director Jeff Kamien. "I added it all up, and we have 84 players, and they have traveled 150,300 miles to be here."

The only local talent on the boy's side to make it to the semifinals was Canisius' Joe Bueme.

"I like being the only local kid," said Bueme. "The eyes are on me, and I like having the pressure, so hopefully, the trophy stays here."

After the week started with 72 golfers, the championship match was between Bueme and Colombia's Santiago Russi.

Russi says he traveled on a 7-hour flight with big goals.

"I haven't won an international tournament here in the United States," said Russi. "If I win, I'm going to jump and jump all around."

After leading the entire match, Russi was able to secure his dream of winning the 71st International Junior Masters Golf Invitational, defeating Bueme 3 and 1.