Clarence & Hamburg among 2021 Section VI boys' lacrosse champions

A strong second half from the Red Devils sealed the deal on the Section VI Class A championship.
Posted at 9:54 PM, Jun 24, 2021
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — 2021 finally saw new lacrosse champions crowned in Section VI after student-athletes never got a shot at the 2020 season. Clarence, Salamanca, Lake Shore/Silver Creek, and Hamburg all seized the opportunity.

The combined squad of Lake Shore/Silver Creek completed their perfect season with a 17-8 to take Class C. Meanwhile in Class D, the Warriors defended their home turf against Eden 16-11.

Clarence, though, handled their business on the road. A dominant second half saw the Red Devils knock off Orchard Park 11-3 on the Quakers' home turf.

The night cap didn't disappoint; Williamsville North visited Hamburg for the Class B title. Devin Collins scored six of the Bulldogs' goals as they won 12-7 for their ninth straight Section VI title.

