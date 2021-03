As Section VI basketball season winds down, Cheektowaga and Orchard Park both picked up big home wins on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors topped Tonawanda 91-61 in a dominant performance from start to finish. Cheektowaga moved to 7-2 on the year with the win.

Meanwhile the Quakers were led by freshman forward Parker Rey's 29 points over Lancaster. Orchard Park came out on top 61-43.