Cardinal O'Hara, Sacred Heart win Monsignor Martin girls basketball titles

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the 9th straight year, the Cardinal O'Hara girls basketball team are Monsignor Martin champions.

The Hawks, the top seed in the AA bracket, topped St. Mary's 68-42 on Tuesday night. With the win, they advance to the Catholic High School State Championship game. Kyla Hayes led the Hawks with 20 points and 18 rebounds in the win while Aliviya Russell added 15.

Sacred Heart topped Mount St. Mary 78-45 to claim the Monsignor Martin Class B title. They also advance to the CHSAA finals and will play for a state title. Morgan Giancaterino led the Sharks with 26 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the process. Meghan Trapper added 18 points in the win.

Despite their loss to Cardinal O'Hara on Tuesday night, St. Mary's will still have a shot at playing for a state championship. The Lancers will play Nichols on Thursday for a spot in the CHSAA Class A game.