Cardinal O’Hara, Bishop Timon end the season as Monsignor Martin champions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday started with four teams at Canisius University competing for a Monsignor Martin Championship.

For the girls, it was a revenge game for Cardinal O'Hara, who fell short to Nichols last season in the championship. The No.1 Lady Hawks returned with a purpose this year and maintained a lead throughout the game.

"From last year, we just all came back locked in," said Kyla Hayes.

Following the girls' match up came a sold-out crowd to watch the two top boys' teams in Western New York.

The energy was electric with every shot, and the first quarter stayed tied up for most of the stretch.

Bishop Timon brought pressure in the third quarter, and the momentum began to shift the Tiger's way.

Bishop Timon held onto the 74-64 win to earn back-to-back titles.

