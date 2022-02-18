Watch
Capacity limit for high school cheer championships reduced to allow unvaccinated participants

Posted at 4:19 PM, Feb 18, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following reporting from 7 News, capacity limit for the high school cheerleading state championships at RIT has been reduced, allowing unvaccinated students to participate.

By making capacity under 400, the change allows for unvaccinated students to participate.
With the capacity reduction, spectators will not be able to attend.

“Due to membership concerns, the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee held an emergency meeting today to discuss our Competitive Cheerleading State Championships,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Although today’s action of the Executive Committee will result in spectators not being able to attend, all student-athletes will have the opportunity to represent their school and compete for the title of state champion.”

The event will be streamed here on March 5.

