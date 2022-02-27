Canisius and St. Mary's grab Monsignor Martin basketball titles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Monsignor Martin boys basketball postseason is complete and the champions have been crowned.

Canisius won the Division A title after a 72-40 win over Bishop Timon on Sunday afternoon, winning their 10th Manhattan Cup under head coach Kyle Husband. Eddie Cosgrove was named the game MVP with 22 pointS while Shane Cerone and Declan Ryan scored 21 and 19 respectively. Kevin Thompson led the Tigers with 13 in the loss.

St. Mary's won the Division B title with a 71-68 win over Nichols. Massimo Moretti led the Lancers with 27 points and 15 rebounds while Damien Keller added 18 points in the win. Jalen Duff and Jakye Rainey each had 20 for the Vikings.

Both teams will be presenting the Monsignor Martin at the state level.