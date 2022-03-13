Watch
Canisius, St. Mary's, Sacred Heart win Catholic state basketball titles

Posted at 4:05 PM, Mar 13, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York has three more state champions on the high school basketball court as Canisius, St. Mary's, and Sacred Heart all won their respective state championship games over the weekend.

The Canisius boys team won the CHSAA Class A title with an 85-49 win over Fordham Prep. It was the Crusaders' third CHSAA Class A title. Shane Cercone led the Crusaders with 29 points while Declan Ryan added 25 in the win. They finish the season with a 23-5 record and a school-record 15 games in a row to close out the season.

The St. Mary's boys team won the CHSAA Class B title with a 60-53 win over Cathedral Prep. It marks the first state championship for head coach Ryan Gallo in his first year on the bench. Massimo Moretti led the Lancers with 29 points, 18 rebounds, and six blocks while Will Lindstrom added 13 points in the win.

The Sacred Heart girls team won the CHSAA Class B title with a 55-33 win over St. Catherine's. It's their first state championship since the 2018 season when they won the Class A title. The Sharks finish the season with a 15-13 record.

The Cardinal O'Hara [AA] and St. Mary's [A] girls teams both made it to New York City for the CHSAA state championship weekend games, but both fell in the semifinal round.

