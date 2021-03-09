Buffalo Public Schools to allow spectators for girls and boys basketball Senior Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District announced spectators will be allowed in attendance for girls and boys basketball Senior Nights.

The district says each senior student-athlete will be allowed to invite two adult family members for the game. Those who attend must go through the school's COVID screening process upon entry.

BPS says the following protocols will be in place:

Two adult family members only per home team senior student-athlete authorized to enter BPS High School

Screening will be conducted at the school entrance (temperature check, health questionnaire, adult signature)

All spectators must wear masks and socially distance six feet apart throughout the duration of the contest in pre-designated seats

Buffalo Athletics has made a commitment to promote good sportsmanship by student-athletes, coaches, and spectators at all times at all Section VI events. Failure to adhere to safety protocols and good sportsmanship is grounds for removal.

The Senior Night dates are listed below.

Boys Basketball Senior Night Info



Thurs. 3/11 - Middle Early College

Sat. 3/13 - East, MST

Mon. 3/15 - Olmsted

Tues. 3/16 - I-Prep, Performing Arts, Riverside, South Park

Thurs. 3/18 - City Honors, Bennett, Burgard, Emerson, LaFayette, McKinley

Fri. 3/19 - Hutch Tech

Girls Basketball Senior Night Info

